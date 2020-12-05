WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings (12/4/20)

Last night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown opened with a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer and first ever Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson. The show even featured a six man tag team tribute match were the competitors in the match were either the current or former Intercontinental Champions. The show also continued the build towards TLC.

The show drew an average of 2.029 million viewers which is down from last week's show that drew an average of 2.141 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.053 million viewers

Hour 2: 2.004 million viewers

The show was headlined by Kevin Owens and Otis defeating WWE Universal Champion Roman Regins and Jey Uso via Disqualification but Roman Regins stood tall at the end of the night.

