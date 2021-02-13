WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings 2.12.21

Last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown saw the return of Seth Rollins and blue brand participants in the Elimination Chamber match confirmed. The winner of the Chamber will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on the spot.

The show drew an average of 1.8835 million viewers

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.905 million viewers

Hour 2: 1.862 million viewers

The show was headlined by Daniel Bryan and Ceasro defeating the Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to qualify for the chamber.

