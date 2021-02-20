WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings 2.19.21

Last episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown was the go home show for the Elimination Chamber PPV that takes place this Sunday.

The show drew an average of 2.0715 million viewers.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.038 million viewers

Hour 2: 2.105 million viewers

The show was headlined by a six man tag between the chamber participants which ended with Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Ceasro picking up the win.

The show went off the air with Edge spearing Jey Uso then Roman standing tall as he speared Edge.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!