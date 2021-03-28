WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings 3.26.21

This week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown witnessed the fallout from Fastlane and continued the build towards WrestleMania.

We got four new matches announced for the Showcase of the Immortals and an addition to a previously scheduled match.

The show was really fun and laid out perfectly. The show drew an average of 2.0305 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.020 million viewers

Hour 2: 2.041 million viewers

The show was headlined by Adam Pearce announcing that Edge vs Roman Reigns will now be a triple threat match and added Daniel Bryan to the match.