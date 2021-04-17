WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 4.16.21

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown was the the first episode of the blue brand post WrestleMania 37.

We got to see Cesaro step up to The Tribial Chief Roman Reigns and it looks like the feuds between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as well as Seth Rollins and Ceasro are far from over.

The show drew an average of 1.9965 million viewers and the demos were skewed towards the younger demographic.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.001 million viewers

Hour 2: 1.992 million viewers

The show was headlined by Cesaro picking up the DQ victory over Jey Uso due to Seth Rollins attacking Cesaro during the match.

