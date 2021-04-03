WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership and Ratings 4.2.21

Last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown continued to build towards WrestleMania 37.

We also learned that the go home show of Smackdown will be a WrestleMania edition as we will get a Fatal Four Way SmackDown Tag Title Match and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The show drew an average of 2.036 million viewers

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.963 million viewers

Hour 2: 2.109 million viewers

The show was headlined by Daniel Bryan defeating Jey Uso in a street fight leading to a brawl between Edge, Daniel, and Roman.