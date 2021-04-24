WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 4.23.21

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured Apollo Crews successfully defending his Intercontinental Championship against Kevin Owens.

The show drew an average of 2.0415 million viewers. This is up from last week’s show which drew an average of 1.9965 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 2.046 million viewers

Hour 2: 2.037 million viewers

The was headlined by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns choosing Daniel Bryan as he next challenger. If Daniel Bryan loses next week then he is banished from SmackDown.

