WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 4.30.21

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 4.30.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured two titles matches and continued to build towards WrestleMania Backlash.

The show drew an average of 1.923 million viewers. This is down from last week’s show which drew an average of 2.0415 million viewers. 

92D19D6B-7E3C-4BC4-A89E-C8EF0716F791
1
Gallery
1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.875 million viewers 

Hour 2: 1.971 million viewers 

The show was headlined by Roman Reigns successfully defending the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and banishing him from SmackDown.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

366C34B6-D1FE-4362-B5F0-8F4FC570D61D
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 4.30.21

1DBAFB7D-2247-4595-B1BE-3FC46C094474
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.30.21

28FCAAF2-07FB-4E57-B8B6-2EDCC235167E
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 4.28.21

6978CCE4-E519-48F5-ACF3-10F978421EE4
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Viewership and Ratings 4.27.21

kenny-omega-impact-champion
AEW News

Has AEW Elevated Impact Wrestling?

E0EyHgmXsAE6p1f
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Preview & Predictions

WWE

NXT Review 4-27-21

B96B1B3A-CE6E-49BC-9227-A0DACB534A16
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 4.26.21