WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership and Ratings 4.30.21

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown featured two titles matches and continued to build towards WrestleMania Backlash.

The show drew an average of 1.923 million viewers. This is down from last week’s show which drew an average of 2.0415 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.875 million viewers

Hour 2: 1.971 million viewers

The show was headlined by Roman Reigns successfully defending the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and banishing him from SmackDown.

