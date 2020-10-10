WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership & Ratings (10/9/20)

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 2.08 million viewers, which is up from last week’s average of 2.04 million viewers.

The show was headlined by night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft as well as The Fiend taking on Kevin Owens and Bayley defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks.

The first hour brought in 2.15 million viewers before taking a dip down to 2.01 million viewers.

