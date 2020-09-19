WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership & Ratings (9/18/20)

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 1.95 million viewers.

The show was headlined by Roman Reigns teaming up with Jey Uso against Sheamus & King Corbin in a ‘Samoan Street Fight’.

The 1.95 million average is down from last week’s average of 2.26 million.

The first hour drew 1.922 million viewers before going slightly up to 1.986 million.

