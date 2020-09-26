WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership & Ratings (9/25/20)

Last night’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 2.03 million viewers.

The show was headlined by an in-ring interview with Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman ahead of Roman’s Universal Championship title defense against his cousin, Jey Uso at this Sunday’s Clash Of Champions PPV event.

The first hour saw an average of 2.05 million viewers before a small dip to 2.01 million viewers for the 2nd hour of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For an updated viewership tracker for RAW, SmackDown and NXT, click HERE!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!