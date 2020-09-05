WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership & Ratings (9/4/20)

Last night’s edition of a Friday Night SmackDown drew an average of 2.06 million viewers.

That viewership number is down from last week’s 2.18 million viewers.

The show saw an increase from 2.01 million viewers in the first hour, up to 2.11 million viewers in the second hour.

The show was headlined by Roman Reigns addressing the future of the Blue brand, fresh-off of his Universal Championship win, last weekend as well as a fatal-4-way match to determine the aforementioned Reigns’ #1 contender for Clash of Champions, later this month as well as a WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship rematch between the new champs, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax defending against the 2-women they defeated for the titles, SmackDown Women’s Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For an updated tracker of RAW, SmackDown and NXT viewership, click HERE!

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!