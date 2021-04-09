WWE Friday Night Smackdown WrestleMania Edition Preview 4.9.21

WrestleMania has come one day early this year as we have TWO WrestleMania caliber matches queued up for tonight.

We now sit just ONE DAY AWAY from the grandest stage of them all.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s WrestleMania edition of SmackDown:

Preview (via WWE) - Two days before they square off in the highly-anticipated Universal Championship Triple Threat Match, the WWE Universe will hear from The Head of the Table, The Leader of the "Yes!" Movement and The Ultimate Opportunist as they prepare to collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Preview (via WWE) - For months the SmackDown Tag Team division has been extremely competitive, forcing WWE Official Adam Pearce to make a major decision. Next Friday, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will look to defend their titles in a Fatal 4-Way against The Street Profits, Rey & Dominik Mysterio and Otis & Chad Gable.

Preview (via WWE) - The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take center stage as a multitude of blue brand Superstars step into the squared circle to collide for the honor of claiming this year's coveted trophy. The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was introduced at WrestleMania 30 in honor of late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. It will begin with all participants in the squared circle at the same time, and competitors are eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. The last man remaining is the victor. WWE Official Adam Pearce announced the combatants for the prestigious free-for-all will include:

Akira Tozawa Angel Garza Cedric Alexander Drew Gulak Elias Erik Gran Metalik Humberto Carrillo Jaxson Ryker Jey Uso Kalisto King Corbin Lince Dorado MACE Murphy Mustafa Ali Ricochet Shelton Benjamin Shinsuke Nakamura SLAPJACK T-Bar Tucker



Don't miss all the action of the Special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown, this Friday beginning at 8/7 C on FOX!

