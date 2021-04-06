WWE Hall of Fame Preview 4.6.21

Tonight the WWE Universe looks back and celebrate the history, legends and icons that paved the way for the stars of today and the future.

Due to the global pandemic the class of 2020 had to put their induction on hold but any longer. Tonight WWE will induct BOTH class of 2020 and 2021.

Jerry Lawler will be the host of the event.

Here are the inductees of the class of 2020:

Preview (via WWE) - Captain’s log, stardate April 6, 2021.

The WWE Hall of Fame: the final frontier.

Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, will be beamed into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020. He will take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. News of Shatner's induction was first reported by USA Today.

Shatner is beloved by millions around the world for his iconic portrayal of James T. Kirk, captain of the USS Enterprise in the original “Star Trek” television series, as well as the motion picture series. He’s also starred in “T.J. Hooker,” was the host of “Rescue 911,” won Emmys and Golden Globe Awards for his portrayal of Denny Crane on “Boston Legal,” and has released numerous spoken-word albums and best-selling books.

He made his first trek into the WWE Universe in early 1995, when he appeared as the special guest on Jerry “The King” Lawler’s “King’s Court.” Shatner didn’t take too kindly to Lawler’s badgering and sent “The King” flying with a monkey flip. Shatner returned to Raw one week later to be in Bret “Hit Man” Hart’s corner for a showdown with Jeff Jarrett. When Road Dogg got a little too close to the action, Shatner decked him with a big right hand and rammed him into the turnbuckle.

The disagreement between Shatner and Lawler turned out to be water under the bridge, as Shatner returned to WWE in 2007 to induct “The King” into the WWE Hall of Fame.

See photos from 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee William Shatner's unforgettable appearances on Monday Night Raw.

Shatner came back to the red brand as a special guest host in February 2010, giving the WWE Universe a memorable night as only he can, including a dramatic interpretation of several Superstar entrance themes and using his skills as The Priceline Negotiator to settle disputes. In addition, Shatner was also the narrator for the WWE Network reality series "WWE Breaking Ground."

Currently, Shatner is the host of “The UnXplained” on The History Channel, which explores the world’s most fascinating and inexplicable mysteries. He also stars in the romantic comedy “Senior Moment,” which is in theatres and on demand now. Shatner additionally enjoys doing philanthropic work, especially through his annual Hollywood Charity Horse Show, which raises funds for children’s and veterans charities.

Preview (via WWE) - The nWo, one of sports-entertainment’s most controversial factions, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

With The nWo’s induction, "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman will all become two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductees. Hogan was first inducted in 2005, Hall in 2014 (as Razor Ramon), Nash in 2015 (as Diesel) and Waltman in 2019 (as X-Pac of of D-Generation X). They join Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels and Booker T as multi-time inductees. News of their induction was first reported by ESPN.

The nWo will take their place in sports-entertainment history during this year's WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

The New World Order came about at a time when the sports-entertainment industry was at its most contentious. WCW was out to take over WWE’s spot at the top of the business, but soon had to worry about an invasion of its own. Scott Hall, weeks removed from appearing on WWE television as Razor Ramon, showed up on Monday Nitro on Memorial Day 1996 and warned WCW that war was coming. He was soon backed up by Kevin Nash, also fresh off WWE TV. The two promised to bring the fight to WCW’s door, but promised to have a third man on their side, setting the stage for a huge six-man tag team battle with WCW flagbearers Sting, Lex Luger & “Macho Man” Randy Savage at Bash at the Beach 1996.

During that match, the unthinkable happened. Hogan, who had to that point been an American hero, telling his fans to train, say their prayers and eat their vitamins, crushed Savage with his trademark leg drop and embraced The Outsiders. Hogan’s shocking actions turned the sports-entertainment world on its head. As garbage rained down on the ring, hurled by fans furious at their longtime hero, Hogan told his Hulkamaniacs to “stick it,” showing that this was not the Hulk Hogan they new before.

Hogan ditched his trademark red-and-yellow gear for black-and-white, added jet-black stubble to his iconic mustache and began calling himself “Hollywood” Hogan. The new attitude, backed by the supreme swagger of Hall and Nash, made The nWo one of the most reviled groups in sports-entertainment history. The in-your-face attitude that Waltman added when he joined the groups weeks later as Waltman, a.k.a. Syxx, helped turn The New World Order into the premier force in WCW. They dominated WCW stalwarts like Sting and Luger, pulled one over on the ruthless Four Horsemen in WarGames, and defaced the WCW Championship after Hogan captured it, spray painting “nWo” across the golden title in crude black letters.

Although they might have been WCW’s most nefarious villains, The nWo became a genuine pop culture phenomenon. Their infamous black-and-white t-shirts soon took over wrestling arenas as the group exploded in popularity.

After WCW’s closing in 2001, it wasn’t long before The New World Order made its way to WWE. Mr. McMahon unleashed Hogan, Hall and Nash on WWE in 2002, setting the stage for dream matches between The nWo and some of the Attitude Era’s biggest stars, namely The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. WrestleMania X8 played host to two huge battles, one featuring Austin against Hall, the other pitting Hogan against The Great One. “Hollywood’s” battle against The Rock reignited the WWE Universe’s Hulkamania and kicked Hogan’s second WWE stint into high gear.

For turning the sports-entertainment world upside down and going on to become one of the ring’s most dominant factions, The nWo is deserving of enshrinement in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Preview (via WWE) - Nikki & Brie Bella, two of the most iconic female Superstars in WWE history, are the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The news was first revealed by Alexa Bliss during “A Moment of Bliss” on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Bella Twins will take their place in history during the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p. m. PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

The road to the WWE Hall of Fame was a long one for Nikki & Brie, who started their WWE careers by having a little fun deceiving their opponents. Brie debuted in August 2008 and strung together a series of wins, seemingly getting a second wind after scampering under the ring. However, their ruse would soon be revealed to be a bit of “Twin Magic,” as it was discovered that Brie’s twin sister Nikki was hiding under the ring, ready to switch places and pick up the victory. Though they had been found out, that tactic would go on to pay off for the Bellas countless times over the years.

Though “Twin Magic” was their calling card early on, Nikki & Brie proved they were extremely capable competitors. Brie was the first to capture championship gold, defeating Eve Torres to become WWE Divas Champion in April 2011. Nikki followed suit one year later with a victory over fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Nikki captured the title again at Survivor Series 2014, dethroning AJ Lee to kickstart a reign that would last 300 days, the longest in Divas Championship history.

Throughout their time in WWE, The Bella Twins were part of many classic rivalries, facing off with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon and even each other. They also helped introduce a new generation of fans to WWE with their hit reality shows “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas,” as well as their YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers.

And now, they’re being recognized for their incredible careers with the ultimate honor: induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Preview (via WWE) - JBL, the brash, bruising cowboy-turned-stock market maven and World Champion, is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

JBL will take his place in history during the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

The road to the WWE Hall of Fame began for JBL in 1995, when he arrived as Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw, an ornery Texan with a propensity for taking his opponents’ heads off with a lariat so devastating that it would go on to be known as the Clothesline from Hell.

But it was when he joined forces with another hard-hitting Superstar, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons, that his career truly began to take off. Known as The Acolytes, Bradshaw and Simmons served as the ruthless enforcers for The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness, ensuring The Phenom’s will was done and bulldozing anyone who stood in their way.

But when The Ministry disbanded, Bradshaw and Simmons stuck together, showing a little entrepreneurship in the process. The two opened The Acolytes Protection Agency, renting out their services as bodyguards to anyone who could pony up the cash to keep the cold ones coming. The APA always had a line out of their makeshift office door, whether it was Superstars looking for protection or someone looking to get in on their rowdy poker games. The two heavy hitters also racked up three reigns as World Tag Team Champions along the way.

But when The APA closed its doors for good, Bradshaw did not ride off into the sunset. No, instead, he showed us that underneath his gruff exterior lied one of the most cunning competitors in WWE history. Embracing his success on the stock market, John “Bradshaw” Layfield traded in his sleeveless tee and jeans for a white cowboy hat and suit, along with a limousine with bull horns attached to the hood. Though the WWE Universe was not thrilled with the shocking change, it proved to be the jolt that the Texan needed. The tycoon became an immediate contender for the WWE Championship, and defeated Eddie Guerrero at The Great American Bash 2004 in a Texas Bull Rope Match to win the title. JBL held onto the championship until WrestleMania the following year, where he was dethroned by John Cena.

JBL went on to capture the Intercontinental and United States Championships, becoming one of the few Superstars that can call themselves a Triple Crown winner. Though he hung up his boots after WrestleMania 25 in 2009, he did not stay away from WWE for long. He returned in 2012, this time as a color commentator, lending his expertise on the mat game to give the WWE Universe unique insight. After stints calling the action on Raw and SmackDown, as well as a turn as NXT’s General Manager, JBL left WWE to focus on his charity work with at-risk kids and communities through organizations like Beyond Rugby Bermuda and Beyond Sport, where he was named a Global Ambassador.

For his incredible career in the ring and behind the microphone, JBL is being recognized with the ultimate honor: induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Preview (via WWE) - “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. The news was first broken by the official WWE podcast, WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves.

Smith first broke into the squared circle as a teenager in his home country of England, competing alongside his cousin, Dynamite Kid. The two Brits soon caught the eye of The Hart Family, who brought them to Calgary’s Stampede Wrestling. There, Smith and Dynamite grew as competitors, both as rivals and tag team partners.

Known as The British Bulldogs, the two quickly became one of the most impressive tag teams in the world. Smith’s raw power was the perfect complement to Dynamite Kid’s speed and precision. The two debuted in WWE in 1984 and quickly became one of the WWE Universe’s most beloved tandems as they engaged in a rivalry with The Hart Foundation. At WrestleMania 2, with heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne in their corner, The Bulldogs defeated The Dream Team to capture the World Tag Team Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

At the tail end of the 1980s, Smith & Dynamite Kid left WWE to compete internationally, but Smith returned in 1990. Competing as The British Bulldog, he once again became immensely popular with the WWE Universe, this time as a singles competitor. Bulldog’s return to WWE was highlighted by two huge victories in his homeland. First, he outlasted 19 other Superstars to win a 1991 Battle Royal in London’s Royal Albert Hall. One year later, in front of more than 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, he defeated Bret “Hit Man” Hart to win the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 1992 in what is widely regarded as one of WWE’s finest matches.

The British Bulldog would continue to be a globally renowned Superstar throughout the 1990s with stints in WCW as well as WWE, where he became the first-ever WWE European Champion, Hardcore Champion and held the World Tag Team Championship once again, this time with Owen Hart.

Although British Bulldog passed away in 2002, his impact on WWE cannot be denied, and he is more than deserving of enshrinement in the WWE Hall of Fame!

Preview (via WWE) - Jushin “Thunder” Liger, one of the most revolutionary competitors in sports-entertainment history, is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

Liger joins nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash & Sean Waltman, The Bella Twins, JBL, The British Bulldog and William Shatner in the Class of 2020. He will take his place in history during the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

The masked marvel emerged in Japan in the late 1980s, enchanting fans from the moment he emerged from the curtain, clad in a dazzling red-and-white body suit and a striking mask with three protruding horns. But as impressive as he was on first glance, Liger was even more remarkable once the bell rang. Inside the ring, Liger was an innovator in every sense of the word. His high-flying, hard-hitting style has influenced generations of competitors, and is credited as the inventor of the Shooting Star Press.

Liger made his way to the United States in 1991, arriving in WCW and engaging in an epic rivalry with Brian Pillman over the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship, the precursor to the Cruiserweight Title. Liger and Pillman’s incredible bouts are still talked about to this day as some of the most influential in sports-entertainment history.

Liger appeared for WCW sporadically throughout the 1990s, taking on competitors like Rey Mysterio and Dean Malenko. Meanwhile, in his home country of Japan, he established himself as one of the greatest competitors of all time, becoming an 11-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, even after a brain tumor almost took his life. He went nearly four decades without competing in a WWE ring, until he made his WWE debut at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015, defeating Tyler Breeze in a battle that brought the NXT Universe to its feet.

Jushin “Thunder” Liger retired in January 2020, making him a grappler with the distinction of having competed in five different decades. And now, he will add another incredible accolade to his résumé: WWE Hall of Famer.

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil has been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior. The news was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

The Warrior Award presentation will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE, helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype,” in 2019. O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators.

“Titus is a dedicated father, humanitarian and WWE Global Ambassador. His unwavering passion to help others in need is simply unmatched,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Although he does not seek recognition, I am thrilled that his work will be spotlighted to WWE fans around the world.”

Here are the inductees of the class of 2021:

Preview (via WWE) - Kane is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. The Big Red Monster was surprised with the news by his brother, The Undertaker, during WWE’s The Bump.

The Devil’s Favorite Demon will be enshrined in the hallowed hall during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

Kane’s legendary career was intertwined with The Deadman’s from the very beginning. Long thought to have perished in a fire at their family’s funeral home, Kane emerged through hellfire and brimstone to haunt his brother in Fall 1997, infamously tearing the door off Hell in a Cell to confront Undertaker and begin one of WWE’s most truly heated rivalries.

To settle their score, The Big Red Monster and The Phenom clashed in every conceivable type of match. They battled surrounded by flames in the first-ever Inferno Match, were locked inside Hell in a Cell and even tried to bury each other alive. It’s surprising that they were ever able to get along, but they did, proving to be one of WWE’s most deadly tag teams. The Brothers of Destruction wreaked havoc on WWE, capturing the World Tag Team Titles and the WCW Tag Team Titles.

Kane has also embraced the lighter side of things in WWE, as best evidenced by his time as a member of Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan. The pair’s sojourn to anger management classes had WWE fans rolling on the floor in laughter, as did their infamous attempt to “hug it out” in the middle of the ring. Warm embraces aside, the duo was also a threat in the ring and captured the WWE Tag Team Titles.

When not part of a tag team, Kane also proved to be one of the most dominant Superstars in history. The Devil’s Favorite Demon captured the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, ECW Title, Intercontinental Title and won the 2010 Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Anyone with a resume like that is destined for the WWE Hall of Fame.

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Hall of Fame is about to get a one-of-a-kind inductee with the addition of Rob Van Dam.

RVD is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. He’ll take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, streaming this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The news was first reported by FOXSports.com

One of the most innovative grapplers to ever step foot in the squared circle, Van Dam first broke out in Extreme Championship Wrestling in the mid-1990s. His cool, calm, and laid-back demeanor was the complete opposite of the competitor he became once the bell rang. Employing a mix of devastating martial arts kicks and breathtaking aerial attacks, RVD quickly became one of ECW’s most popular stars and one of its most decorated champions. After a brief stint in WWE, Van Dam captured the ECW World Television Championship and held onto it for an astonishing 699 days. RVD was also a two-time ECW Tag Team Champion alongside notorious risk-taker Sabu.

When ECW closed in 2001, Van Dam joined his fellow ECW alumni in invading WWE and quickly endeared himself to the WWE Universe and brought the fight to Superstars like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Kurt Angle. RVD won the Intercontinental Championship from William Regal at his first WrestleMania, then went on to unify the championship with the European and Hardcore Titles. In addition to his prowess as a singles competitor, Van Dam was also a successful tag team wrestler, capturing titles in beloved pairings with Kane, Booker T and Rey Mysterio.

But Van Dam’s biggest success as a WWE Superstar would come in 2006. That year, he won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 22, earning himself a world championship opportunity at any point in the next year. Van Dam opted to cash in his contract on his terms, challenging WWE Champion John Cena for the title on his home turf, at ECW One Night Stand. In front of a raucous New York City crowd, Van Dam emerged from a wild brawl as the new WWE Champion. As ECW returned that summer, Van Dam also earned another title that had eluded him, as he was named the first ECW Champion of the reborn brand.

Following a six-year hiatus, RVD returned to WWE in 2013 to square off with a new generation of Superstars, including Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Sheamus and Roman Reigns. Now, in 2021, he returns to take his rightful place among sports-entertainment’s greatest stars.

Preview (via WWE) - Molly Holly, a true pioneer of women’s wrestling, is the first inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. She was surprised with the news of her induction by her former associate The Hurricane on WWE’s The Bump.

Holly will take her place in sports-entertainment history this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The special, which will stream on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else, will feature the induction of both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

After training under “The Man of 1,000 Holds” Dean Malenko, Holly broke into the wrestling business in 1997 and first appeared on television for WCW in 1999 alongside fellow Hall of Famers “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Alundra Blayze as part of Team Madness. Donning a glittering blue dress and sash, Holly looked like a beauty queen but was ruthless inside the ring.

She made the jump to WWE in 2000 and immediately became embroiled in a bitter family rivalry between her cousins -- Hardcore Holly & Crash Holly -- and The Dudleys. But a romance bloomed between Molly and Spike Dudley, as they quickly became the Romeo & Juliet of WWE.

Holly then embraced her inner superhero, turning into Mighty Molly as she joined forces with The Hurricane. Her newfound superpowers helped her win the Hardcore Championship at WrestleMania X8 in 2001.

After her turn as a caped crimefighter, Holly got serious — and a little self-righteous — and set her sights on WWE’s biggest female stars, starting with Trish Stratus. She defeated Stratus to win the WWE Women’s Championship for the first of her two reigns at King of the Ring 2002. Holly took on all comers during her two turns as champion, although her attitude came back to haunt her as her second reign ended, and she was shaved bald by Victoria at WrestleMania XX.

Holly left WWE in 2005 but returned to take part in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2018, as well as the 2020 edition of the over-the-top-rope melee. Her impact on women’s wrestling has been felt to this day, as she is consistently cited by today’s Superstars as an inspiration. After a legendary career, Molly Holly is more than deserving of induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Hall of Fame has gained a towering new member, as The Great Khali has been revealed as the latest inductee in the Class of 2021. Khali was surprised with the news by his brother and former manager, Ranjin Singh, in an exclusive edition of WWE Now India.

The Great Khali will take his place in sports-entertainment history during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will stream this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

Standing 7-foot-1 and tipping the scales at 347 pounds, Khali made his titanic presence felt from the moment he first entered the WWE Universe in 2006, standing toe-to-toe with the legendary Undertaker and bulldozing over The Deadman, a rare sight between the ropes.

The Great Khali went on to battle many of WWE’s most legendary Superstars, including John Cena, Batista, Shawn Michaels and fellow 2021 Inductee Kane, whom he defeated to pick up his first win on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

The giant’s greatest success would come on the July 20, 2007 edition of SmackDown, when Khali outlasted 19 of SmackDown’s top Superstars, last eliminating Batista and Kane to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

After his reign came to an end, Khali embraced his inner heartthrob, turning into The Punjabi Playboy and urging the WWE Universe to get a little romantic on the Khali Kiss Cam.

Due to his success in WWE, The Great Khali has become a national hero in his home country of India and a star of the silver screen. Khali has appeared in films like “MacGruber,” “Get Smart,” and “The Longest Yard.” He’s also opened up a wrestling school in India, helping to get the next generation of Indian Superstar hopefuls ready for the ring.

Preview (via WWE) - Eric Bischoff, a pioneer behind the scenes in sports-entertainment, as well as an incredibly entertaining performer in front of the camera, is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. He was surprised with the news of his induction on WWE After the Bell, which you can listen and subscribe to on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

He will enter the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2021 Induction Ceremony, which will take place this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network in the rest of the world.

Bischoff broke into the sports-entertainment industry in the late 1980s for fellow Hall of Famer Verne Gagne’s AWA. He started off in sales but soon became an on-air talent, hosting the AWA’s shows on ESPN and interviewing the legendary territory’s stars. But as the 1990s arrived, the AWA was on the brink of going out of business, so Bischoff made a move that would eventually change the industry.

He joined World Championship Wrestling in 1991, hosting shows and calling the action on WCW’s weekly television shows. But by the mid-1990s, Bischoff had risen the ranks and became executive producer of WCW. He helped bring Hulk Hogan to the company and launched WCW Monday Nitro, the competitor to WWE’s Monday Night Raw that kicked off the infamous Monday Night War that helped make sports-entertainment a pop culture phenomenon.

Bischoff didn’t shy away from the camera either, joining up with 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductees The nWo as they ran roughshod on the promotion. After WWE purchased WCW in 2001, he brought his brand of ruthless leadership to WWE in 2002 as the first General Manager of Monday Night Raw. His arrival was one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, and his time in charge of the red brand was defined by one simple phrase: “Controversy creates cash.”

Bischoff never strayed far away from controversy as General Manager, as he engaged in rivalries with the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena. He continued to innovate, as well, with concepts like Raw Roulette and the Elimination Chamber, which lives on as one of WWE’s annual pay-per-view events.

For Bischoff’s innovation behind the scenes and his memorable performance in front of the camera, there is no greater honor than induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Preview - The final inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame is the Rock N Roll legend Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy’s connection to WWE dates all the way back to WrestleMania II when he was in the corner for The British Bulldogs when they won the Tag Team Championship at the Rosemont Horizon. Ozzy would go on to make multiple appearances on RAW and SmackDown in the 2000’s. He preformed on SmackDown in 2007 and was a guest host of RAW in 2009.

Preview (via WWE) - Longtime WWE employee Rich Hering has been named the recipient of the 2021 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior. The news was first reported by The Stamford Advocate.

As WWE’s Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management, Hering began his career more than 50 years ago with Vince McMahon’s father, Vincent J. McMahon, and helped WWE expand from a regional promotion into the juggernaut it is today. Whether it is leading security efforts, working with state athletic commissions and other organizations on WWE events or overseeing the health and well-being of WWE talent and fans, Hering has consistently gone above and beyond the call of his day-to day responsibilities.

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are proud to present Rich Hering with this incredible honor,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Rich has dedicated more than half a century to WWE and the WWE Universe and has truly seen and done it all. From ensuring the health and safety of WWE Superstars and employees; presiding over the wedding of Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth; and being an ‘uncle’ to Dana Warrior and her children, Mattie and Indy, there is no one more deserving of this accolade.”

The Warrior Award presentation will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming tonight exclusively on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.