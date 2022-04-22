Skip to main content
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart Signed A “Lucrative” Deal With WWE

It was first reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer and independently confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer has signed a “lucrative” deal to return to WWE.

For months there were rumors of Bret returning to AEW as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and potentially the manager of current AAA and ROH Tag Team Champions, FTR. Hart first made his AEW debut when he unveiled the AEW World Championship. 

More recently it was announced that he will be in the corner of FTR at a Big Time Wrestling event on June 10. 

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more information is released and made clear of the situation.

