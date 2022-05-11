WWE Hall of Famer names two stars to dethrone Roman Reigns

Who can stop the Tribal Chief?

Since his return to WWE two years ago back at Payback Roman Reigns has been unstoppable.

The Tribal Chief defeated former WWE superstars in Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to become the Universal champion and recently defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Now over 600 days later on top the question is who can stop Regins?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on his podcast, “The Hall of Fame” named Drew McIntyre and the recently returned Cody Rhodes as his two picks to dethrone the Head of the Table.

Here is what he said:

“I’ve got to go with Cody Rhodes. Drew McIntyre, like I said on the kickoff show, being a part of that six-man with RK-Bro, keeping himself real close to the body. Making sure he stays close to the championship.

“It’s good for Drew McIntyre. Letting everyone know, man, I am not far from this picture. But, the guy that’s got the hot hand, the guy that’s got the rocket on him is Cody Rhodes.

“I say you run with that, man until it cools off. I don’t think that’s going to be for quite some time.”

