WWE Hall of Famer returns to as special guest referee at SummerSlam

Last night’s main event of Friday Night SmackDown saw Angelo Dawkins defeated one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso.

It was after the match that The Profits would announce that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the championship match at SummerSlam

