WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away at the age of 63

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall recently had surgery done to fix some complications he was having with his hip.

It was during this surgery that he would succumb to three heart attacks back to back to back due to a lose blood clot and immediately put on life support.

Many wrestlers and fans across the wrestling industry took to social media to send their prayers and support to The Bad Guy to come through this better than ever.

Today the wrestling industry learned via an Instagram post from WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash that once his family was put into place that Hall would be taken off life support.

WWE announced at the start of Monday Night RAW this week that The Bad Guy has passed away at the age of 63.

Hall has left a lasting impact on the industry as a whole from his moments in WWE, WCW and IMPACT to winning multiple championships including the Intercontinental Championship plus his legendary ladder match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 10 and joining the NWO.

He will be sorely missed and we at Wrestling News World send our condolences and prayers to the Hall family and his friends.

