Skip to main content
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels Announce the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Participants

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels Announce the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Participants

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw Shawn Michaels sit down with a hall of fame panel to discuss and decide the participants for the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. 

The panel had so many names to consider:

Ultimately the panel came up with four names for the men and women with the final participants being determined in wildcard matches next week. 

Here are the first four participating for the respective matches: 

Here are the wildcard matches: 

3A435B7D-CECE-4CF6-A906-ED45C72005E8

1 / 2

Who will earn the final spots for the Iron Survivor Challenges? Who will walk out of NXT Deadline with a championship opportunity and be the first ever Iron Survivors?

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

C150CD1C-49D3-4B24-99E5-6BFC3E36D0E3
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.29.22

623E4F2C-A049-48E7-A4A5-3B30197A6F8B
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels Announce the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Participants

15820ADA-696B-4702-9D16-37543E64A49F
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview: Hall of Famers Make Their Iron Survivor Picks

57D41E22-AA3F-4329-8923-40DE3F5D13AF
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 11.28.22

97DF893E-453A-44AB-8810-E4E252FEA816
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Survivor Series WarGames Fallout 11.28.22

5BA7A364-159C-4F7B-A81F-48520E016C1A
WWE

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Results and Recap 11.26.22

CD1C2647-25DD-4011-8476-D19C920D4752
WWE

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Preview 11.26.22

960828F5-93FC-4FBF-B277-D18616852786
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 11.22.22