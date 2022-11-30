WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels Announce the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Participants

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw Shawn Michaels sit down with a hall of fame panel to discuss and decide the participants for the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

The panel had so many names to consider:

Ultimately the panel came up with four names for the men and women with the final participants being determined in wildcard matches next week.

Here are the first four participating for the respective matches:

Here are the wildcard matches:

Who will earn the final spots for the Iron Survivor Challenges? Who will walk out of NXT Deadline with a championship opportunity and be the first ever Iron Survivors?

