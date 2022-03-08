Skip to main content
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin Accepts Kevin Owens Challenge For WrestleMania Saturday

Last night on Monday Night RAW Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens were unsuccessful in capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles in a triple threat match won by RK-Bro. 

At the end of the night Kevin Owens came back out to the ring and called out Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear on the KO Show on WrestleMania Saturday.

Just a little while ago Austin announced that he has accepted Owens’ invitation to the KO Show or a match whatever KO is calling it. He talked about his lost to The Rock from 19 years ago and how it has been nagging him all this time. He promises to come to Dallas for a fight.

Here is what he had to say:

You can tune into a special WWE Twitter Spaces to get the immediate reactions to the news:

