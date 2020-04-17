WWE Has Changed Their Taping Schedule

Credit Ryan Satin

WWE is changing its filming schedule to help minimize the risks and increase the level of safety while airing their product. WWE is continuing to take all precuatoins of cleaning and having staff backstage take extra precautions.

We’ve learned that in an effort to have performers traveling as little as possible, the WWE filming schedule going forward will be as follows:

SmackDown will air this evening live as scheduled on FOX

Raw will air on Monday live as scheduled on USA Network

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

NXT will air on Wednesday live as scheduled

Next Friday, SmackDown will air live as scheduled

Saturday, April 25; two episodes of SmackDown will be taped (airing May 1 and May 8)

Monday, April 27; two episodes of Raw will be taped (one for that night and the other will air the following week on May 4)

Wednesday, April 29; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on May 6)

Monday, May 11; one episode of Raw will be taped for that night and one episode of SmackDown will be taped for May 15

Tuesday, May 12; one episode of Raw will be taped for May 18 and one episode of SmackDown will be taped for May 22

Wednesday, May 13; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on May 20)

Monday, May 25; two episodes of Raw will be taped (one for that night, the other will air on June 1)

Tuesday, May 26; two episodes of SmackDown will be taped (one will air on May 29, the other will air on June 5)

Wednesday, May 27; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on June 3)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Monday, June 8; one episode of Raw taped for that evening and another episode of SmackDown taped for June 12

Tuesday, June 9; one episode of NXT will be taped for June 10

Monday, June 15; one episode of Raw taped for that evening and another episode of SmackDown taped for June 19

Tuesday, June 16; one episode of Raw taped for June 22 and another episode of SmackDown taped for June 26

Wednesday, June 17; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is that night, the other will air on June 24)

Monday, June 29; two episodes of Raw will be taped (one for that night and the other will air on July 6)

Tuesday, June 30; two episodes of SmackDown will be taped (one for July 3 and one for July 10)

Wednesday, July 1; two episodes of NXT will be taped (one is for that night, the other will air on July 8)