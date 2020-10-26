Hell in a Cell Fallout Preview (10/26/20)

Last night was the Hell in a Cell PPV which sawa three Hell in a Cell matches, five title matches, and two titles and a briefcase change hands. Tonight on the red brand we witness all the fallout from last night.

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

A Moment of Bliss with Special Guest WWE Champion Randy Orton:

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of an incredible WWE Hell of a Cell, Alexa Bliss will play host to new WWE Champion Randy Orton on “A Moment of Bliss” tonight at 8/7 C on Monday Night Raw. Now a 14-time World Champion, The Viper knows more than most that his title instantly puts a target on his back. So, given Orton’s history with Bray Wyatt and Bliss’ association with The Fiend, WWE’s Apex Predator is taking a chance by potentially walking into the lion’s den by agreeing to be on “A Moment of Bliss.”

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Kicks off RAW:

Preview (via WWE) - Just 24 hours after losing the WWE Championship to Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre will kick off tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The Scottish Superstar battled The Viper inside, outside and on top of the career-altering steel structure and even plummeted from the side of the cage through an announce table. What will McIntyre have to say after losing his title in the wake of such epic carnage? Will it lead another volatile altercation with Orton? Don’t miss a moment of Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Survivor Series Qualifying Matches Begin Tonight:

Preview (via WWE) - Six Superstars will have the first opportunity to claim a spot on Team Raw for Survivor Series. Jeff Hardy will reignite his rivalry with AJ Styles, Keith Lee will match power against Elias, and Matt Riddle will battle Sheamus in the red brand’s first three qualifying matches. Hardy, Styles and Sheamus are all veterans of the inter-brand battle, while Lee and Riddle are looking for red brand breakthroughs. Elias has never competed in the Survivor Series Elimination Match but will look to bring his “Universal Truth” to Team Raw. Who will punch their Survivor Series tickets for the red brand tonight?

