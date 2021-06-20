WWE Hell in a Cell Preview 6.20.21

Happy Father’s Day to all my readers and time to go straight to hell tonight.

Tonight is the Hell in a Cell PPV which will see two cell matches and three title matches.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Hell in a Cell PPV:

Preview (via WWE) - Drew McIntyre will have one final opportunity to dethrone The All Mighty WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with this battle coming inside the unforgiving Hell in a Cell.



In the wake of the epic Triple Threat WWE Title Match at WrestleMania Backlash, Lashley shut McIntyre out of a one-on-one matchup by offering an open challenge to anyone other than the Scottish Warrior or Braun Strowman. When former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston answered the call instead, MVP attempted to use his cane to end The Power of Positivity. Looking to leave his mark on the action, McIntyre emerged to not only stop MVP from using the foreign object, but to turn it on The All Mighty instead.



The following week, McIntyre's incredible strength met Kingston’s amazing athleticism in a high-stakes showdown of former WWE Champions. With a title clash against Lashley on the line, each combatant set out to send a message to The All Mighty Champion. After Kingston came crashing into McIntyre and Lashley on the outside, though, the WWE Champion brought an abrupt end to the match by attacking both challengers. Among the chaos, Lashley was left with two parting gifts, as Kingston connected on a Trouble in Paradise and McIntyre landed a Claymore.

In the ensuing matchup, Lashley and MVP were banned from ringside with the promise of a 90 day suspension without pay if they interfered in the rematch and McIntyre finally overcame Kofi in a hard-fought matchup to earn a WWE Title match at the upcoming pay-per-view. As the two warriors signed their WWE Title Match contract, MVP raised the stakes by declaring it would be the challenger's final opportunity to dethrone The All Mighty Champion. McIntyre eagerly accepted, but countered with a proposal to meet inside Hell in a Cell without the possibility of interference.

Preview (via WWE) - The Nightmare is coming to WWE Hell in a Cell, and The Queen will be waiting.

Rhea Ripley will look to look to secure a reign-defining win when she puts her Raw Women’s Title on the line against Charlotte Flair. Ripley secured WrestleMania glory with a hard-fought win over Asuka, but Flair was incensed to not be included in the Show of Shows’ festivities and has targeted Ripley ever since.

Flair has offered lobbed insults at the Raw Women’s Champion in recent weeks and let her know she’ll be waiting to regain her spot atop the Raw Women’s division. The most recent run-in seemed to get the best of Ripley, as Nikki Cross bested her in a Beat The Clock Challenge much to the enjoyment of The Queen. Flair followed that up with a statement win over Asuka that put the champion on notice.

Who will emerge from the mayhem of Hell in a Cell as Raw Women’s Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Ever since Bianca Belair captured the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, Bayley has been laughing at the proud titleholder. Although Belair defeated The Rode Model at WrestleMania Backlash, Bayley shrugged off that loss with claims that Belair had cheated by using her hair as a weapon.

Refusing to be disrespected any longer, The EST of WWE finally emerged on SmackDown and challenged her chuckling adversary to a matchup at WWE Hell in a Cell, where she promised that Bayley wouldn’t be laughing anymore.

The outspoken Bayley accepted the challenge via satellite and made it clear that after she beats Bianca at WWE Hell in a Cell, she will still be laughing, but that she won’t be the only one. In the wake of that emphatic statement, Bayley’s laughing image appeared all over the WWE ThunderDome, serving to further fuel the fire of their upcoming matchup on June 20.



Then, two days before the pay-per-view, Belair revealed that she the matchup would take place inside Hell in a Cell!

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Hell in a Cell, the twisted Alexa Bliss will surely have Lilly lurking in the shadows when she goes one-on-one with an irate Shayna Baszler hellbent on teaching Little Miss Bliss a lesson.



For weeks, sommelier Reginald was the victim of a series of mysterious events while in the corner of Baszler and Nia Jax during their matches. The Queen of Spaces eventually set the blame for these strange occurrences, as well as for her dominant tandem losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, at Bliss’ feet. She even went so far as to journey onto Alexa’s Playground, beat up Reggie and dismiss Alexa’s “friend” Lilly as being a “stupid little doll.”



After Baszler stomped Lilly on the ground the following week, she was met with a series of flames that chased her to the backstage area. When she barricaded herself in a dressing room, she found Lilly staring back at her in the mirror. This made a pay-per-view showdown inevitable.

Preview (via WWE) - Bitter rivals Cesaro and Seth Rollins will look to take each other out of action when they go head-to-head this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Since Seth Rollins returned from a hiatus several months ago to feel slated by Cesaro’s response to his vision for a better WWE, the two Superstars have been fighting tooth-and-nail. From countless Cesaro Swings both inside the ring and backstage, to multiple Rollins Stomps and an epic matchup at WrestleMania, they have left nothing but destruction in their wake.

In fact, their showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All only intensified their contempt for each other, which led to The SmackDown Savior putting The Swiss Superman on the shelf and Cesaro making a surprise return to destroy Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” set and nearly taking out Rollins along with it.



Will Rollins be the kryptonite to The Swiss Superman? Or will Sunday’s pay-per-view prove to be a swinging show?

Preview (via WWE) - Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens once acknowledged that they “might be destined to do this forever.”

Having already faced off in several show-stealing barnburners over the years, Owens and Zayn are indeed set to once again battle in a highly anticipated slugfest this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Though they went some time without crossing paths, KO and The Great Liberator have been brought back together by their dogged pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship. And while neither has taken the workhorse title from Apollo Crews, Owens and Zayn have emphatically rekindled their own rivalry in the process.

Zayn, who has spent months explaining why he believes everyone in WWE is out to get him, has hired a documentary crew to track his every move. He also done everything in his power to talk Owens into supporting his crusade, but KO has been skeptical of Zayn’s claims from day one and is looking to pulverize his former friend back to reality.

Cleary miffed by a lack of support from Owens, Zayn got involved in a tag team match on the June 18 edition of SmackDown, and his interference paved the way for Crews and Commander Azeez to defeat Owens and Big E.

With animosity arguably at an all-time high, what will happen when Owens and Zayn match wits and fists? Find out at WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!

