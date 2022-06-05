WWE Hell in a Cell Preview 6.5.22

Tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event emanates from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Two championships will be on the line plus Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins look to settle the score once in for all inside Hell in a Cell.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After defeating Seth “Freakin” Rollins for a second straight time at WrestleMania Backlash, Cody Rhodes was ready to move on to the next challenge in pursuit of the ultimate prize, but The Visionary was not.

Rollins stormed onto Monday Night Raw the following night to level a heinous attack on Rhodes and cost him a potential United States Championship victory. On the ensuing edition of the red brand, The American Nightmare delivered a message to his rival and set a Hell in a Cell Match showdown for their third encounter.

With whatever mutual respect that was left between the two Superstars now thrown out the window, what destruction will Rhodes and Rollins wreak on one another inside the horrifying and brutal structure?

Preview (via WWE) - The EST of WWE owns the present on the red brand, but The Empress of Tomorrow and Big Time Becks are both out to usher in a new era at WWE Hell in a Cell in a Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat Match.

Originally, Bianca Belair was set to defend her title against Asuka, a former champion in her own right. Belair reclaimed the gold at WrestleMania 38 with a showstopping win over Lynch.

Lynch has been obsessed with getting her hands back on the gold but was derailed by the reemergence of The Empress of Tomorrow. A green mist attack helped Asuka overcome Big Time Becks to earn her title opportunity and move one step closer to realizing her own championship redemption.



However, after The Empress of Tomorrow countered Becky’s underhanded tactics by blinding her with green mist, Lynch was granted a high-stakes rematch with an opportunity to join the title showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell on the line and emerged victorious.

Will Belair be able to hold her place atop the red brand in a Triple Threat Match?

Preview (via WWE) - Bobby Lashely may have won the steel cage rubber match against Omos, but The All Mighty is far from done with The Nigerian Giant or MVP. At WWE Hell in a Cell, The All Mighty will take on Omos and MVP in a Handicap Match.

Lashley toppled the giant on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but his double-crossing manager MVP switched sides and helped his newest client claim victory in the rematch at WrestleMania Backlash with a clubbing blow from his cane to The All Mighty. Omos and Lashley continued to butt heads as The Nigerian Giant launched the former WWE Champion into the side of a steel cage, breaking the cage open and giving Lashley the victory on Monday Night Raw.

Not content with his accidental victory, Lashley was still hellbent on dispatching Omos and, strike at the heart of his former friend turned bitter rival MVP.



In the May 23 edition of Raw, The All Mighty challenged MVP to a match with the winner choosing the stipulation for his June 5 Premium Live Event against Omos. When Lashley got in an altercation with The Nigerian Giant outside the ring, the referee didn't see Omos put his hands on his foe and, as a result, counted out The All Mighty from the match. As a result, MVP announced on Raw Talk that that he and Omos would battle Lashley in a Handicap Match.

Can Lashley put Omos and the treacherous MVP down for good?

Preview (via WWE) - At WWE Hell in a Cell, the up-and-coming Ezekiel, “younger brother of Elias,” will go one-one against Kevin Owens.



Since the moment Ezekiel set foot in WWE, his enormous potential has only been matched by continuous accusations that he is not the younger brother of Elias as he claims, particularly from Owens. After lie detectors, DNA testing and everything else he could think of, KO finally had enough and challenged his adversary to a showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Find out what will happen when the two Superstars clash at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Preview (via WWE) - The combined forces of Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan will look to stand against scourge that is The Judgment Day at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 5.



Since recruiting Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley into his dark ranks, Edge has stood on his Mountain of Omnipotence and dictated a wave of all-out destruction on anyone bold enough to stand in their path.



Out of the carnage, AJ Styles, Finn Bálor and Liv Morgan have become targets of the nefarious faction and have joined forces to battle them on Raw. Despite their efforts, they have not been able to derail them just yet.



Will they pass judgment on the The Judgment Day?

Preview (via WWE) - Since making his shocking return to Monday Night Raw Mustafa Ali has done nothing but jump through hoops to get his opportunity at Theory and his United States Championship.

After rolling up The Miz in his return match, the A-Lister and Mr. McMahon’s prized protégé have undermined Ali at every turn. First by joining forces to gang up on Ali in a 2-on-1 Handicap Championship Contender’s Match, then by abusing his power to make The Miz a special guest referee in bouts against Ciampa and Veer Mahaan.

Despite the odds, Ali did not let up in his pursuits for Theory and the United States Title finally earning his one-on-one match after Theory jumped Ali in a title opportunity match for the disqualification victory. After thoroughly pummeling Ali, Theory granted him his title match right then and there, picking up a fairly quick, if not controversial, victory. WWE Official Adam Pearce soon revealed, however, that WWE Chairman himself Mr. McMahon believed that Theory should defend his title against Ali in a fair fight at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Can Ali teach Mr. McMahon’s protégé a lesson in determination or will Theory come up with a new scheme to retain his title?

Preview (via WWE) - The jokes are over, and this time it’s serious. What was once a merry partnership has dissolved into a ferocious rivalry that can only be settled in a vicious No Holds Barred Match at WWE Hell in a Cell.

When Madcap Moss stepped out from under Happy Corbin’s shadow by winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, no one would have known that the venom between the two Superstars would become this potent.

Since turning on each other, Happy Corbin’s show “Happy Talk” has turned into “Angry Talk” with trophies being stolen and sneak attacks becoming the norm. This led to a showdown at WrestleMania Backlash, where Madcap Moss prevailed by defeating Corbin with a sunset flip.

Enraged with his loss, Corbin then gruesomely attacked Moss on the May 13 edition of SmackDown. With Moss’s head trapped in a steel chair, Corbin used the Andre the Giant Battle Royal Trophy to devastating effect, throwing the trophy down on Moss’s neck, thus sending Moss to the hospital with a cervical contusion.

When Moss returned to the blue brand from injury, he made it clear he is out for payback against his former partner. Moss and Corbin faced off in a rematch, where little time passed before Moss got to a steel chair, delivering brutal repeated blows to the back. When WWE Officials came down to quickly de-escalate the situation, Moss was livid, even striking a few of them. With the vitriol and animosity this palpable, it was no surprise WWE Official Adam Pearce then sanctioned a No Holds Barred Match between the two for WWE Hell in a Cell.

Will Moss be able to deliver justice to his former friend, or will the nefarious Corbin finally notch a win against his former partner? Find out at WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live Sunday, June 5, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

