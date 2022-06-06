WWE Hell in a Cell Results and Recap 6.5.22
Tonight the men and women of WWE went to hell and back. Two championships were on the line, multiple grudge matches plus the final chapter between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins took place inside Hell in a Cell.
Here are the full results:
Bianca BelAir defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women’s Championship
MVP don’t believe in reboots
Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP
Lashley was never beaten for HIS title
Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel
Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles, Liv Morgan and Finn Bálor
Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin
Theory defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship
Cody Rhodes defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins
