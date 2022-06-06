Skip to main content
WWE Hell in a Cell Results and Recap 6.5.22

Tonight the men and women of WWE went to hell and back. Two championships were on the line, multiple grudge matches plus the final chapter between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins took place inside Hell in a Cell.

Bianca BelAir defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women’s Championship 

MVP don’t believe in reboots

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP

Lashley was never beaten for HIS title

Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel 

Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles, Liv Morgan and Finn Bálor 

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin 

Theory defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship 

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins

