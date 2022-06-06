WWE Hell in a Cell Results and Recap 6.5.22

Tonight the men and women of WWE went to hell and back. Two championships were on the line, multiple grudge matches plus the final chapter between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins took place inside Hell in a Cell.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bianca BelAir defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

MVP don’t believe in reboots

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos and MVP

Lashley was never beaten for HIS title

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kevin Owens defeated Ezekiel

1 Gallery 1 Images

Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles, Liv Morgan and Finn Bálor

1 Gallery 1 Images

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin

1 Gallery 1 Images

Theory defeated Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship

1 Gallery 1 Images

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Thank You

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!