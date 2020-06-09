Bobby Lashley is seen as one of the most powerful but also underrated wrestlers in the modern era. Lashley made his WWE debut in 2005 wrestling dark matches at live events for both brands until he made his television debut on September 23rd, 2005 on Smackdown live until he was the first to be eliminated in the Team RAW vs Team Smackdown Survivor Series match at Survivor Series. After his undefeated streak was snapped at Survivor Series Lashley would flounder around and amounted to nothing as he would see little success but not cross the finish line. Bobby Lashley would eventually cross that preverbal finish line when he would defeat JBL in April 2006 for the United States Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lashley would go on to win the ECW world title in the chamber after being moved to the brand in November of 2006. He would later go to be the only person to complete the masterlock challenge.His biggest claim to fame was being handpicked by Trump to represent him in a hair vs hair match against Vince McMahon's representative Umaga at WrestleMania 23. Lashley would win the match and help Trump shave the head of Vince. Lashley would then move on to challenge for the WWE title on multiple occasions in 2007 and 2008 but always came up short. He was later released in February 2008.

My thoughts on the first WWE run of Bobby Lashley is that this was nothing to write home about. I think that Bobby Lashley is a guy who had major potential in WWE. He was the perfect prototype for Vince but just never could seem to break that preverbal glass ceiling and grab that brass ring. The only highlight of his first WWE run would have to be his ECW World Title run in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Bobby Lashley Wins the ECW World Championship:

Now let's dive into what I think was the best run of Bobby Lashley's Career his second run in IMPACT when he made his return to the promotion in 2014 after answering EC3's open challenge and both the first match and rematch ended in no contest. Lashley would then go on to join The Beat Down Clan with MVP and Kenny King after spearing Eric Young. On the June 19th episode, Lashley would defeat Eric Young to win his first TNA World Title and would go on to defend against the top guys of TNA at the time such as Austin Aries, Jeff Hardy, and Bobby Roode. What really put Lashley over and make him the dominant guy that he should be today is his third TNA title reign after knocking out Drew Galloway at Slammiversary. During this title reign, Lashley would go on to hold the belt for a total of 113 days. It was during this reign that Lashley would defeat Eddie Edwards in a Winner Takes All six sides of steel match to retain his title and win the X-Division championship.

Lashley Wins the X-Division Championship:

Lashley would then target James Storm and win his King of the Mountain championship.

Lashley Wins ALL the Gold in IMPACT:

Lashley would then go on to retire the King of the Mountain championship and vacate the X-Division championship on the same night. Towards the end of his IMPACT run, he would win the world title for the fourth time and eventually put over the new guy of Brian Cage before returning to WWE in 2018. Now nearly 13 years after his WWE release in 2008 Lashley is challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash.

If you were to ask me which Bobby Lashley I like the best I would have to say IMPACT Bobby as he was able to get more opportunities and be booked as the monster heel that he should've been in WWE. He was able to win the world title four times and at one point held all the gold.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.



While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!