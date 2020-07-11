WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Set For Next Week's SmackDown

Announced just moments ago on tonight's WWE SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles will defend his title against Matt Riddle, next week on SmackDown!

It's worth to note that Riddle defeated AJ Styles in his SmackDown debut, 2-weeks ago in a non-title bout.

