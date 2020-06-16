WWE Issues Statement Following Employee's Positive Virus Test

The WWE has issued the following statement, announcing that an unnamed employee who has recently been at the WWE Performance Center has tested positive for COVID-19:

Statement from WWE's Associate Medical Director, Jeffrey Dugas:

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com or (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of the latest news in the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!