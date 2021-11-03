WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 11.1.21

This week’s edition saw Becky Lynch successfully defending her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca BelAir.

The show drew an average of 1.689 million viewers.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.724 million viewers and ranked 7th

Hour 2: 1.689 million viewers and ranked 6th

Hour 3: 1.655 million viewers and ranked 9th

The show was headlined by WWE Champion Big E defeating Kevin Owens and Owens later challenging Seth Rollins to a match for next week.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!