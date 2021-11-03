Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 11.1.21
Publish date:

WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 11.1.21

Author:

This week’s edition saw Becky Lynch successfully defending her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca BelAir. 

The show drew an average of 1.689 million viewers. 

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.724 million viewers and ranked 7th

Hour 2: 1.689 million viewers and ranked 6th

Hour 3: 1.655 million viewers and ranked 9th

The show was headlined by WWE Champion Big E defeating Kevin Owens and Owens later challenging Seth Rollins to a match for next week. 

