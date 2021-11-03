Publish date:
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership and Ratings 11.1.21
This week’s edition saw Becky Lynch successfully defending her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca BelAir.
The show drew an average of 1.689 million viewers.
Here is the hourly breakdown:
Hour 1: 1.724 million viewers and ranked 7th
Hour 2: 1.689 million viewers and ranked 6th
Hour 3: 1.655 million viewers and ranked 9th
The show was headlined by WWE Champion Big E defeating Kevin Owens and Owens later challenging Seth Rollins to a match for next week.
