WWE MITB Preview, Live Coverage & Results (5/10/20)

Tonight is the 2020 Money In The Bank match and the event will take place in two different locations. The first will be at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The other location is in Stamford, CT at WWE Headquarters also known as Titan Towers. The show will feature 7 matches on the main card and 1 pre-show match.



This year the Money In The Bank matches will happen at the same time, starting at the bottom of Titan Towers and concluding on the roof. You can see all the matches that are announced for the card below as well as a hype video for the show.

Money In The Bank Matches:



Men's Money In The Bank

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin vs. Otis



Women's Money In The Bank

Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans



WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins



Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt



Smackdown Women's Championship Match

Bayley vs. Tamina Snuka



Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

New Day vs. Miz & Morrison vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Forgotten Sons



Singles Match

R-Truth vs. MVP



Pre-Show Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro



