WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.2.23

WWE Monday Night RAW 1.2.23
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW ranged in the new year from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Two championships were on the line as we are on the road to the Royal Rumble.
Here are the full results and recap:
Hostile takeover by The Bloodline kicked off the new year
Every member of The Bloodline gonna be in action
Looks like Adam Pearce found The Bloodline some worthy opponents
Alexa Bliss has snapped. Has Bray Wyatt officially gotten into the head of Bliss?
Bianca Belair defeated Alex Bliss to retain the RAW Women’s Championship via DQ
Solo Sikoa defeated Elias in a Music City Streetfight
Sami Zayn and The Usos defeated Kevin Owens and Street Profits
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus made the save for Kevin Owens
Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable
Chapter 1 on Cody Rhodes’ Road to Recovery
Confidence personified
Looks like Becky Lynch was able to find a tag partner
Damage CTRL defeated Becky Lynch and Mia Yim
Alexa must’ve learned a thing or two from Damage CTRL
Dominik Mysterio got him some street cred now
The Colossal is back in WWE
Austin Theory defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins to retain the United States Championship
