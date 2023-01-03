WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 1.2.23

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW ranged in the new year from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Two championships were on the line as we are on the road to the Royal Rumble.

Here are the full results and recap:

Hostile takeover by The Bloodline kicked off the new year

Every member of The Bloodline gonna be in action

Looks like Adam Pearce found The Bloodline some worthy opponents

Alexa Bliss has snapped. Has Bray Wyatt officially gotten into the head of Bliss?

Bianca Belair defeated Alex Bliss to retain the RAW Women’s Championship via DQ

Solo Sikoa defeated Elias in a Music City Streetfight

Sami Zayn and The Usos defeated Kevin Owens and Street Profits

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus made the save for Kevin Owens

Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable

Chapter 1 on Cody Rhodes’ Road to Recovery

Confidence personified

Looks like Becky Lynch was able to find a tag partner

Damage CTRL defeated Becky Lynch and Mia Yim

Alexa must’ve learned a thing or two from Damage CTRL

Dominik Mysterio got him some street cred now

The Colossal is back in WWE

Austin Theory defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins to retain the United States Championship

