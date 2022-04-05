Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW After WrestleMania Results 4.4.22

WWE Monday Night RAW After WrestleMania Results 4.4.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the biggest show of the year as it was the RAW after WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes made his return to RAW and made his intentions clear, the debut of Veer and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

F486412D-B3C8-40BC-8050-3AC013076976
1
Gallery
1 Images

Cody Rhodes made his intentions clear to become a world champion

A sign of respect 

8ACAB11D-26B6-4574-818C-157ED2C64F3B
1
Gallery
1 Images

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan 

The WWE Universe met Elias’ younger brother…Ezekiel 

The Miz defeated Domink Mysterio

Veer is finally here 

F7194B0B-3FBC-472F-9242-74D35CF5A23B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Who next?

13A66142-8862-4A9E-897B-D8A774F68ECE
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new WWE NXT Champion 

480B0F92-8AE5-43F6-82D8-9DD41C06DA6D
1
Gallery
1 Images

MVP betrayed Bobby 

Liv and Rhea got them a tag title shot next week

The former champions seem to be over 

B561CB7C-F0E6-4369-9DE5-9CE4A9A57337
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Usos and Austin Theory defeated WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RKBro and United States Champion Finn Bálor 

Damian Priest address his actions from WrestleMania 

Edge and Priest took out AJ Styles 

E974154C-DE74-4954-B60A-285D672A1000
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Street P defeated Alpha Academy. WWE Official made this a Texas Tornado Match.

E9F6E7BB-BAEF-4802-836D-C6C0A2F95140
1
Gallery
1 Images

Roman called his shot at WrestleMania and we learn his next step this Friday 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial

Related Articles

1D2A59FD-E1D9-47C4-B9F2-D8B056D1335B
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW After WrestleMania Results 4.4.22

24DDAE25-CE36-49E9-88A5-A275B7D11563
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to win the WWE NXT Championship

F486412D-B3C8-40BC-8050-3AC013076976
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: RAW After Mania 4.4.22

31A1F4C7-F07E-4544-9B13-09E965CEB6A4
WWE Results

WWE WrestleMania Sunday Results 4.3.22

B3800683-90A5-4C2F-A7E8-405FADB7A406
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Sunday Preview 4.3.22

23BB1904-6AA1-4276-81A9-5B94B6639FFF
WWE

WWE WrestleMania Saturday Results 4.2.22

ED823911-A0D7-4628-8B8F-535380A41FEF
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Cody Rhodes Return To WWE At WrestleMania

CEA6D0C1-7595-4452-A19E-1795376EC86F
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Stand and Deliver Results 4.2.22