WWE Monday Night RAW After WrestleMania Results 4.4.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the biggest show of the year as it was the RAW after WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes made his return to RAW and made his intentions clear, the debut of Veer and so much more.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Cody Rhodes made his intentions clear to become a world champion

A sign of respect

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

The WWE Universe met Elias’ younger brother…Ezekiel

The Miz defeated Domink Mysterio

Veer is finally here

1 Gallery 1 Images

Who next?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new WWE NXT Champion

1 Gallery 1 Images

MVP betrayed Bobby

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Liv and Rhea got them a tag title shot next week

The former champions seem to be over

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Usos and Austin Theory defeated WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RKBro and United States Champion Finn Bálor

Damian Priest address his actions from WrestleMania

Edge and Priest took out AJ Styles

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Street P defeated Alpha Academy. WWE Official made this a Texas Tornado Match.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Roman called his shot at WrestleMania and we learn his next step this Friday

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial