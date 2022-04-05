WWE Monday Night RAW After WrestleMania Results 4.4.22
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the biggest show of the year as it was the RAW after WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes made his return to RAW and made his intentions clear, the debut of Veer and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Cody Rhodes made his intentions clear to become a world champion
A sign of respect
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
The WWE Universe met Elias’ younger brother…Ezekiel
The Miz defeated Domink Mysterio
Veer is finally here
Who next?
Bron Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to become the new WWE NXT Champion
MVP betrayed Bobby
Liv and Rhea got them a tag title shot next week
The former champions seem to be over
The Usos and Austin Theory defeated WWE RAW Tag Team Champions RKBro and United States Champion Finn Bálor
Damian Priest address his actions from WrestleMania
Edge and Priest took out AJ Styles
The Street P defeated Alpha Academy. WWE Official made this a Texas Tornado Match.
Roman called his shot at WrestleMania and we learn his next step this Friday
