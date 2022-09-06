WWE Monday Night RAW: Clash at the Castle Fallout Results and Recap 9.5.22
Tonight edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The United States Championship was on the line in a steel cage match.
Here are the full results and recap:
RAW kicked off with a R rating following the betrayal at Clash at the Castle
Edge is done talking
Dominik has effectively joined The Judgement Day
The Judgement Day stands tall
Just like the NXT Parking Lot isn’t safe it seems like the same goes for the RAW Parking Lot
The match ends in no contest
The Monster Among Men is back
The path of destruction picked right where it left off
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.
Kevin Owens got jokes
You can add Kevin Owens to the long list of WWE veterans Austin Theory has rubbed the wrong way
Kevin Owens defeated Mr. MITB Austin Theory
Damage CNTRL make their way to the ring.
It’s all about the numbers
Do you agree with Bayley?
Johnny Wrestling returns to the square circle next week
Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio
Braun Strowman will be on SmackDown this Friday
Next week on RAW
Matt Riddle wants to run it back but Seth Rollins refuses
Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz to retain the United States Championship
The Miz’s worst nightmare came true