WWE Monday Night RAW: Clash at the Castle Fallout Results and Recap 9.5.22

Tonight edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The United States Championship was on the line in a steel cage match. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

RAW kicked off with a R rating following the betrayal at Clash at the Castle 

Edge is done talking 

Dominik has effectively joined The Judgement Day 

The Judgement Day stands tall 

Just like the NXT Parking Lot isn’t safe it seems like the same goes for the RAW Parking Lot

The match ends in no contest 

The Monster Among Men is back

The path of destruction picked right where it left off

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. 

Kevin Owens got jokes

You can add Kevin Owens to the long list of WWE veterans Austin Theory has rubbed the wrong way 

Kevin Owens defeated Mr. MITB Austin Theory 

Damage CNTRL make their way to the ring. 

It’s all about the numbers 

Do you agree with Bayley?

Johnny Wrestling returns to the square circle next week

Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio

Braun Strowman will be on SmackDown this Friday 

Next week on RAW

Matt Riddle wants to run it back but Seth Rollins refuses

Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz to retain the United States Championship 

The Miz’s worst nightmare came true 

