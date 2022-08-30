Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW: Clash at the Castle Go Home Show Results and Recap 8.29.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This was the go home show for Clash at the Castle which saw new Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned plus the return of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. 

Here are a the full results and recap:

The Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler 

RAW just got a new rating 

The Judgement Day demands respect 

Edge took The Judgement Day to school 

Rhea was able to talk Dominik down 

The Miz doesn’t want to talk about last week 

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated 3 Local Talents 

This trio had a message for DAMAGE CNTRL

How could this have happened?

Welcome home Kurt 

Chad just gave Kurt an offer he can’t refuse 

Pardon?

This should be an Olympic sport 

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy 

Kurt is more of a milk guy 

Seth looks to settle the score in Cardiff 

Has Dexter Lumis gotten in Miz’s head?

The cameras and mics kept rolling and there are no words

United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz 

When will Kurt learn?

Dominik struggling with why he wasn’t picked for Clash at the Castle 

Join the fight 

Do you agree?

Kevin Owens defeated Jey Uso

Always check your backseats

Is Papa Johnny jealous?

Clash at the Castle match card rundown

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

