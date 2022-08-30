WWE Monday Night RAW: Clash at the Castle Go Home Show Results and Recap 8.29.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This was the go home show for Clash at the Castle which saw new Women’s Tag Team Champions crowned plus the return of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Here are a the full results and recap:

The Judgement Day defeated AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler

RAW just got a new rating

The Judgement Day demands respect

Edge took The Judgement Day to school

Rhea was able to talk Dominik down

The Miz doesn’t want to talk about last week

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Asuka and Alexa Bliss defeated 3 Local Talents

This trio had a message for DAMAGE CNTRL

How could this have happened?

Welcome home Kurt

Chad just gave Kurt an offer he can’t refuse

Pardon?

This should be an Olympic sport

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

Kurt is more of a milk guy

Seth looks to settle the score in Cardiff

Has Dexter Lumis gotten in Miz’s head?

The cameras and mics kept rolling and there are no words

United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz

When will Kurt learn?

Dominik struggling with why he wasn’t picked for Clash at the Castle

Join the fight

Do you agree?

Kevin Owens defeated Jey Uso

Always check your backseats

Is Papa Johnny jealous?

Clash at the Castle match card rundown

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky