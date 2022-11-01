Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW: Crown Jewel Go Home Show Results and Recap 10.31.22

WWE Monday Night RAW: Crown Jewel Go Home Show Results and Recap 10.31.22

Tonight’s Halloween edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This was the go home show from Crown Jewel which saw the returns of Brock Lesnar and The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir took on Nikki Cross plus Matt Riddle took on Otis in a Trick or Treat Street Fight.

Here are the full results and recap: 

The show kicked off straight into the action 

5901E14B-96F2-475D-9C0A-A4D0E91F3210
1
Gallery
1 Images

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated Nikki Cross

BelAir’s friends are back and have her back

Bobby is here but where is Brock?

Asuka and Alexa are back and have gold on their minds

20 years of ducking and Lashely has had enough 

Brock Lesnar goes where Brock Lesnar wants to go

A massive brawl between Lashley and Lesnar led to a huge condition 

D917BCB5-2C13-4B48-A166-ACE1864CE0C1
1
Gallery
1 Images

United States Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Mr. MITB Austin Theory 

The Tribal Chief have arrived

The White Rabbit comes to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this Saturday 

Can Logan Paul do the unthinkable this Saturday?

Will Jey Uso be ucey following Crown Jewel?

Message delivered Logan Paul

The Tribal Chief is humble no more 

5D934E37-C9C6-4670-BFD6-32EF44A0824A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest 

Who can stop Rhea Ripley?

You talk about the truth and R-Truth appears 

WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin had message for Cowboy R-Truth

BCBA689F-E0EB-4BF2-A35F-3EDC38359D76
1
Gallery
1 Images

Matt Riddle defeated Otis

65499FEC-7588-4719-B9A4-A9D106485D6C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Mustfa Ali defeated The Miz

Do The Miz and Dexter Lumis have a financial agreement?

9AEE2CE4-9B15-4383-A0C1-A05EDDB8367D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Damage CTRL to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions 

Related Articles

76B62E2F-59A5-4812-9A52-326B5C60712A
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW: Crown Jewel Go Home Show Results and Recap 10.31.22

4AC4F9B4-98E9-4A43-A02A-BB1595F346AF
WWE News

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Changed Hands on the Halloween Edition of Monday Night RAW

CA171125-A9A1-423F-A4A0-363A8B16B374
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: Crown Jewel Go Home Show 10.31.22

87AAF391-9E46-4BFB-BFBF-310EFFAF8726
WWE News

Historic Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

40039452-BB96-4248-B42A-CB836D31FF05
WWE News

Emma Returns to WWE and Challenged for the Gold

58CF3BEC-894D-4FFF-B0A8-5530D6282462
WWE NXT

WWE NXT: Tag Title Tuesday Results and Recap 10.25.22

E3D37191-91C5-44A2-BAED-12E5420B2734
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview: Tag Title Tuesday 10.25.22

55DD7347-2502-46D4-83B4-E6F11F0661A2
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.24.22