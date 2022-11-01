WWE Monday Night RAW: Crown Jewel Go Home Show Results and Recap 10.31.22

Tonight’s Halloween edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This was the go home show from Crown Jewel which saw the returns of Brock Lesnar and The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir took on Nikki Cross plus Matt Riddle took on Otis in a Trick or Treat Street Fight.

Here are the full results and recap:

The show kicked off straight into the action

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir defeated Nikki Cross

BelAir’s friends are back and have her back

Bobby is here but where is Brock?

Asuka and Alexa are back and have gold on their minds

20 years of ducking and Lashely has had enough

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Brock Lesnar goes where Brock Lesnar wants to go

A massive brawl between Lashley and Lesnar led to a huge condition

1 Gallery 1 Images

United States Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Mr. MITB Austin Theory

The Tribal Chief have arrived

The White Rabbit comes to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this Saturday

Can Logan Paul do the unthinkable this Saturday?

Will Jey Uso be ucey following Crown Jewel?

Message delivered Logan Paul

The Tribal Chief is humble no more

1 Gallery 1 Images

Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest

Who can stop Rhea Ripley?

You talk about the truth and R-Truth appears

WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin had message for Cowboy R-Truth

1 Gallery 1 Images

Matt Riddle defeated Otis

1 Gallery 1 Images

Mustfa Ali defeated The Miz

Do The Miz and Dexter Lumis have a financial agreement?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Damage CTRL to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions