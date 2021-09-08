September 8, 2021
WWE Monday Night RAW Labor Day 2021 Viewership and Ratings 9.5.21

This past Monday was Labor Day in the United States but it also meant that it was Monday Night RAW. 

This week’s show continued to build towards the Extreme Rules PPV as we had two Championship Contender’s Matches. 

The show drew an average of 1.849 million viewers.

Here is the hourly breakdown:

Hour 1: 1.958 million viewers 

Hour 2: 1.842 million viewers 

Hour 3: 1.748 million viewers 

The main event of the show was the continuation of Tag Team Turmoil from earlier in the night. This was to determine a new number one contender’s to the RAW Tag Team Championship which ended up being won by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP. 

