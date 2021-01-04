WWE Monday Night RAW: Legends Night Preview 1.4.21

WWE Monday Night RAW: Legends Night Preview 1.4.21

Welcome to the first RAW of the new year. What better way to kick off the first show for the red brand in 2021 than tons of legends and a WWE Title match. Plus did Randy Orton light Alexa Bliss on fire last???

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

The Legends come to RAW:

Preview (via WWE) - Get ready to ring in 2021 with one legendary night.

Some of your favorite WWE Legends and Hall of Famers will return for Raw Legends Night on the first Monday Night Raw of the new year. The guest list is already set to feature two of the greatest of all time: “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Booker T, Big Show, Mark Henry, Torrie Wilson and more will also join the festivities to help ring in the new year in unforgettable fashion.

Will your favorite WWE Legend show up on this epic night?

Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee(WWE Championship):

Did Randy Orton commit arson...AGAIN?

Preview (via WWE) - As Raw faded to black last week, Randy Orton lit a match and offered a sadistic grin after Alexa Bliss had doused herself in gasoline and dared The Viper to deliver her the same fate as he did The Fiend.

Since Orton set The Fiend ablaze at WWE TLC, Bliss has summoned The Legend Killer from “Alexa’s Playground” hoping to evoke her demonic leader.

How did Orton respond to Bliss’ fiery proposition last week?

