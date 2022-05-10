WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Results 5.9.22
Tonight is the fallout from WrestleMania Backlash plus Cody Rhodes challenges Theory for the United States Championship.
Here the the results:
What time is it?
RK-BRO look to be taking a field trip this Friday
If RK-BRO want to take the trip they must get pass The Street Profits
RK-BRO defeated The Street Profits to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship
Theory. Rhodes. Top of the third hour.
Rhea is tired of being a stepping stone
Rhea has a bit of unfinished business
Liv has Edge to blame for her tag team’s downfall
