WWE Monday Night RAW on SYFY Preview 2.7.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Men’s Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar pick Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent, we also saw the return of WWE Hall of Famer Lita to RAW and challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title at Elimination Chamber plus the field for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match was set.

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will air on SYFY due to the Winter Olympics as well as next week’s. It will also feature a quiz bowl between RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy and former champions Alpha Academy.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Riddle is in for a busy night this Monday on Raw.

Not only are he and Randy Orton set to compete against Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl -- the final stage of the Academic Challenge that will determine whether or not RK-Bro get another Raw Tag Team Championship opportunity -- The Original Bro will have to go one-on-one with Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Last Monday, both Riddle and Rollins qualified to compete in the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship, so now the two will go toe-to-toe as they both seek a big win prior to that huge bout in the Jeddah Superdome.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Who will emerge victorious?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Lita. Is. Back.

After shocking Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch with a challenge for WWE Elimination Chamber last Monday, the WWE Hall of Famer is set to return this Monday on Raw with said championship match in her near future.

What will Lita have to say on the road to her collision with Big Time Becks?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!