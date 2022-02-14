WWE Monday Night RAW on SYFY Preview: Elimination Chamber Go Home Show 2.14.22

Happy Valentine’s Day and tonight maybe you can spend it with WWE and Monday Night RAW on SYFY.

Tonight’s edition of RAW sees the return of Brock Lesnar ahead of the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match plus Damian Priest puts his United States Championship on the line against AJ Styles.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s Elimination Chamber go home show:

Preview (via WWE) - Toga! Toga! Toga!

Riddle invites you to the biggest bash Monday Night Raw has ever seen as he and Randy Orton host an RK-Broga Party to celebrate earning a future Raw Tag Team Title Match after defeating Alpha Academy in the Quiz Bowl this past Monday.

Grab your best toga, leave the guitars at home and get ready to shout with The Ultimate Bro Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on SYFY!

Preview (via WWE) - AJ Styles looks to become a four-time United States Champion Monday night as he squares off with Damian Priest in another potential show-stealing collision for the U.S. Title.

Styles earned his title opportunity after toppling Priest this past Monday, making sure to keep the “Damian side” of the champion at bay during their heated battle.

With The Phenomenal One looking to head into the Elimination Chamber Match with gold around his waist, can Priest dash Styles’ hopes of leaving Jeddah as a double champion?

Preview (via WWE) - Just five days from his first career Elimination Chamber Match, Brock Lesnar makes a stop in Indianapolis for Monday Night Raw.

Lesnar has made his intentions clear about taking the WWE Title back from Bobby Lashley en route to challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a Title vs. Title showdown at WrestleMania.

What will The Beast have to say about The All Mighty before entering the unforgiving structure?

Preview (via WWE) - Two weeks after making her return to Monday Night Raw and just five days away from her Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Lita is back on the red brand!

What will the four-time Women’s Champion have in store for the WWE Universe and Big Time Becks as she gets set for an extreme showdown at the Jeddah Premium Live Event?

