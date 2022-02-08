WWE Monday Night RAW on SYFY Results 2.7.22

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW emanates from Denver, Colorado and aired on SYFY due to the Winter Olympics.

Here are the full results:

The show opened with the final academic challenge between RKBro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy … The Quiz Bowl which was won by RKBro

RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy defeated The Street Profits via pinfall

This week’s therapy lesson for Alexa Bliss was separation anxiety

AJ Styles defeated United States Champion Damian Priest via Phenomenal Forearm

Here are the competitors for this year’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

This segment set up a rematch between Domink Mysterio and The Miz from last week.

Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz via roll up

Bianca BelAir defeated Nikki A.S.H. via KOD

Love was in the air

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory via Stunner

A war of worlds led to a Twist of Fate for Becky Lynch

Kevin Owens was denied his spot in the chamber and even possibly WrestleMania

Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan via pinfall

Alexa still isn’t ready to come back to say the least

Next Week on RAW:

Riddle defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins via Disqualification thanks to interference from Kevin Owens

This led to a tag team match

Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated RKBro via pinfall

