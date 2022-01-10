WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.10.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from the first ever WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event. We also began the road to the Royal Rumble as entrants for the Men’s Rumble were announced and Bobby Lashley won a number one contender’s fatal four way to earn the right to face the newly crowned WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Tonight Big Time Becks will find out her next challenger and the RAW Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - It’s RK-Bro vs. Mr. 4.0 and his tree trunk of a partner, and this time the Raw Tag Team Titles are on the line!

After Alpha Academy jumped all over Randy Orton & Riddle prior to their Championship Contenders Match last Monday, it was an uphill battle for the champions. Riddle’s need to continuously impress The Viper backfired in a big way, and he could not sustain the offensive onslaught of Otis & Chad Gable, leading the Academy to pick up a crucial victory.

Now, RK-Bro find themselves having to defend their titles against the very team who defeated them in a blockbuster rematch this Monday.

Can The Original Bro and Orton get on the same page, or will new Raw Tag Team Champions be crowned?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - A big-time Triple Threat Match is on the way.

Following Becky Lynch’s successful Raw Women’s Title defense against Liv Morgan at WWE Day 1, her challenger emerged once again on Raw to stake her claim to a rematch. The confrontation took an interesting turn when Bianca Belair made her presence felt and got back in line to challenge for the gold herself.

All this action drew the ire of Doudrop, who complained to WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that she should be the next opponent for Big Time Becks, prompting them to make this huge Triple Threat bout for this Monday’s Raw.

Will it be Liv, Doudrop or The EST of WWE who earns the right to step up to Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Royal Rumble?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The last time the WWE Universe laid eyes on Alexa Bliss, it wasn’t during her finest hour.

After suffering the heartbreak of losing her doll, Lilly, courtesy of Charlotte Flair four months ago at WWE Extreme Rules, the former Women’s Champion is ready to rejoin Raw.

What exactly will her journey back to the red brand look like?

