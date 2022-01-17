WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.17.22

Happy Martin Luther King Day to all my American readers. Let’s celebrate tonight with a little bit of Monday Night RAW.

Last week’s edition of RAW saw the return of The Cutting Edge with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, WWE Champion and Bobby Lashley went face to face, new tag team champions crowned in Alpha Academy and a new challenger emerged for Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Title in the form of Doudrop.

Tonight we continue to barrel full stem ahead to the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as we are just 12 days away.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Two fellow celts are set to clash at Royal Rumble as Doudrop emerged victorious in a heated Triple Threat Match this past Monday on Raw to earn the right to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at the premium live event in St. Louis, Missouri.

What does Big Time Becks think about the new big-time threat she has waiting for her in two weeks?

Preview (via WWE) - Bobby Lashley had nothing but respect for Brock Lesnar when the two met face-to-face last week in anticipation of their epic clash at Royal Rumble, saying it was an honor to share the ring and finally compete one-on-one with The Beast.

But The Conqueror spat those words back in the face of The All Mighty, cracking jokes at the expense of Lashley and writing him off as just a wannabe.

This Monday, Lashley responds to Lesnar’s comments and looks ahead to the colossal showdown set to take place at Royal Rumble in St. Louis, Missouri. Will The All Mighty be as cordial this time when talking about the WWE Champion?

Preview (via WWE) - The taste of defeat is always sour, so what will it mean for RK-Bro?

Randy Orton & Riddle suffered the sting of losing their Raw Tag Team Championship last Monday at the hands of Alpha Academy’s Otis & Chad Gable. Now, all eyes are on just how they plan to bounce back.

What will this Monday look like for the former champions?

Find out when RK-Bro roll into Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

