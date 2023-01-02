Skip to main content
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.2.23

Happy New Year!!!

WWWE looks to ring in the new year with a bang as two championships on the line. We are less than four weeks away from the Royal Rumble, who will walk out with the gold? Who will declare and or qualify for the Men and Women’s Royal Rumble matches?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - After winning a Triple Threat Match and later defeating Bayley to become No. 1 Contender, Alexa Bliss has earned her chance to challenge Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in two weeks.

Confounding the issue is some bizarre behavior from Bliss, who shockingly smashed a vase over the champion’s head.

Can Bliss keep herself in check to capture the title she has not held in over three years?

Preview (via WWE) - Austin Theory has held the United States Title since capturing it in a Triple Threat Match against then-champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series.

Now, tonight, Theory will put the title on the line against The Visionary as Rollins attempts to capture the title he briefly held.

Can Rollins defeat Theory to become a three-time United States Champion, or is Theory truly the “now”? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for results and recap immediately following tonight’s show. 

