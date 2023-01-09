WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.9.23

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW will witness the fallout from both championships matches from last week.

In a backstage segment Alexa Bliss claimed that she didn’t lose control but regained it.

What’s next for the United States Champion Austin Theory?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show on the road to the Royal Rumble:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - In the wake of a shocking and brutal attack on the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss will explains her brutal actions from this past week on the red brand. Don’t miss Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After defeating Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a controversial victory last week, see what awaits the reigning United States Champion in 2023! Don’t miss all the action of Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!