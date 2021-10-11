WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 10.11.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the conclusion on the 2021 WWE Draft, Drew McIntyre challenging Big E to a WWE Title match for Crown Jewel and Bianca BelAir vs Charlotte Flair in the main event.

Tonight we see the first round matches of the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments for the red brand plus Sasha and Bianca team up to take on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in tag team action.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - One week after accepting Drew McIntyre’s challenge for a WWE Championship Match, Big E heads to the ring for a meeting with The King of Claymore Country ahead of their bout at WWE Crown Jewel.

Don't miss this faceoff Monday night on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - The battle for dominance between Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has resulted in heated brawls across both Raw and SmackDown in the past few weeks.

This Monday, The Boss and The EST of WWE will try to put their issues aside to take down the championship team of The Man and The Queen in a massive tag team match.

Will one of these teams work together for a victory, or will their animosity result in all-out chaos once again?

