October 11, 2021
WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 10.11.21
Publish date:

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 10.11.21

Author:

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the conclusion on the 2021 WWE Draft, Drew McIntyre challenging Big E to a WWE Title match for Crown Jewel and Bianca BelAir vs Charlotte Flair in the main event.

Tonight we see the first round matches of the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments for the red brand plus Sasha and Bianca team up to take on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in tag team action. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

BEC44EE7-FAE5-4D3B-8122-2576AB6913A0
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - One week after accepting Drew McIntyre’s challenge for a WWE Championship Match, Big E heads to the ring for a meeting with The King of Claymore Country ahead of their bout at WWE Crown Jewel.

Don’t miss this faceoff Monday night on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA.

B4E50695-869F-4061-A8DC-98D7DDCE0A7A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The battle for dominance between Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has resulted in heated brawls across both Raw and SmackDown in the past few weeks.

This Monday, The Boss and The EST of WWE will try to put their issues aside to take down the championship team of The Man and The Queen in a massive tag team match.

Will one of these teams work together for a victory, or will their animosity result in all-out chaos once again? Tune in to Raw Monday night live at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

B4E50695-869F-4061-A8DC-98D7DDCE0A7A
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 10.11.21

0F7A6A80-8BB7-4643-8018-D75019361D23
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (10.01.21)

EEEABE1B-9501-417A-A71F-7EF7838BB3B0
WWE Smackdown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Two Royal Tournaments Kickoff 10.8.21

3E5319B7-D61F-4A7A-BC53-F309D6F82094
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Viewership and Ratings 10.6.21

974AD0A8-BF70-418D-B765-3A6DB03E6664
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Two Year Anniversary Preview 10.6.21

3F853004-F1D6-4417-8E99-CE62CA25F0E2
WWE Raw

Monday Night RAW: WWE Draft Night Two Viewership and Ratings 10.4.21

0C678D83-150C-495A-8C19-99F714741F58
WWE

WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results 10.4.21

231B0EBF-8DBD-4A59-91B3-E2051B9DDBCE
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary - DRAFT NIGHT! (10.04.21)