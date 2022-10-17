WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 10.17.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW was the season premiere which celebrated the 25 year anniversary of D-Generation X, Seth “Freakin” Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship plus the return of Brock Lensar and The Good Brothers.

Tonight Rollins defends the United States Championship against Matt Riddle and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After attacking Bobby Lashley last week on the season premiere of Raw and helping to cost him the United States Title to Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Brock Lesnar has accepted The All Mighty’s challenge and will appear on the red brand tonight! What destruction will occur when The Beast is once again unleashed? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - Week after week, Dexter Lumis has made The Miz’s life miserable by attacking him backstage, popping up from under the ring, dragging him away from matches and even invading his home. Last week, the commotion transformed into festive fury when Lumis crashed The A-Lister’s birthday bash, sent Miz heading for the hills, left Miz’s wife Maryse with a face full of cake and even tasted some of the delicious dessert himself.



Now, after some mischievous guidance from D-Generation X, Miz has agreed to face Lumis one-on-one. If Dexter wins the match, he will receive a Raw contract. Can The A-Lister prevent his tormenter from officially joining the red brand?

Preview (via WWE) - Moments after Brock Lesnar’s vicious attack on Bobby Lashley last week, Seth “Freakin” Rollins insisted that his scheduled United States Title Match against The All Mighty go on as planned. Although the injured Lashley valiantly fought, the The Visionary ultimately delivered the Stomp and captured the red, white and blue title.

As Lashley momentarily turns his attention to The Beast, a new chapter in the intense rivalry between Rollins and Matt Riddle will be written. Just nine days after he made his adversary tap out inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules, The Original Bro will now challenge the new champion!

Preview (via WWE) - Last week, The O.C reunited when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a surprise return to WWE to back up AJ Styles against the threat of Finn Bálor and The Judgment Day. Now, the two-time Raw Tag Team Champions will lock horns with Master Gable and Otis!

Preview (via WWE) - Tonight the world will wait with baited breath as Elias makes his glorious return to Raw.

The musical sensation has been away for quite some time and will hope to re enter the fold with gusto.

What kinds of smash hits will Elias provide in his return? Find out tonight at 8/7C on USA!

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for immediate results and recap following tonight’s show.

