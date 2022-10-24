WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 10.24.22

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW emendated from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Last week’s show saw Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar come face to face in an explosive confrontation, Dominik Mysterio picked up a huge win over AJ Styles and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair may have thought she had Bayley and Damage CTRL in the rear-view mirror following her victory in the Ladder Match at WWE Extreme Rules, but Damage CTRL will just not go away.

Next Monday, Bayley will go one-on-one with The EST once more with retribution on her mind as well as perhaps another chance at the Raw Women’s Championship.

Can Bayley defeat Belair in a singles match for the first time since December 2020, or will the Raw Women’s Champion shut down Bayley once and for all? Find out tonight at 8/7C on USA!

