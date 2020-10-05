Last we saw the fallout from Clash of Champions as Asuka retained her title again against Zelina Vega, Robert Roode returned to challenge Drew McIntyre in a WWE Championship Open Challenge, and Randy Orton annihilated the legends to close the show. What is in stored for the red brand tonight ahead of the WWE Draft?

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits vs Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode:

Preview (via WWE) - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will join forces for a huge Six-Man Tag Team battle on Raw, as they take on the trio of Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. The Viper is clearly not through with McIntyre and has backup in Ziggler & Roode, with whom there is no love lost with the WWE Champion. Will that be enough to put down the championship trio, or will McIntyre, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford bring the smoke?

Kevin Owens Invites Bray Wyatt to "The Kevin Owens Show"

Preview (via WWE) - This past Friday on SmackDown, Kevin Owens attempted to interview Alexa Bliss about her unusual personality changes in recent weeks, but he instead came face to face with the true horror that is The Fiend. After feeling The Fiend’s brutal wrath, KO has invited Bray Wyatt to appear on “The Kevin Owens Show” this Monday on Raw. Will the sinister mind behind the Firefly Fun House accept?

