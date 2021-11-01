WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 11.1.21

We have made to a second to last month of the year welcome to November.

Fall is finally setting in and we are just a few weeks out from Thanksgiving in America and Survivor Series.

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel as the RAW Tag Team Titles were on the line plus a fatal four way ladder match to determine the next challenger to Big E’s WWE Championship.

What is next for the brand new roster of the red brand?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - After Seth Rollins emerged victorious in an explosive Fatal Four Way Ladder Match to secure a WWE Title opportunity against Big E last week, what will the dangerous Visionary have planned next for The Powerhouse of Positivity? Don’t miss Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - A heated SmackDown rivalry has come to a New Era of Raw.



This Monday, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will look to defend her title against the Superstar she stole it from in 27 seconds at SummerSlam, Bianca Belair.



Can The EST of WWE reclaim the gold? Or will Big Time Becks remain The Man? Find out a highly anticipated rematch, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

